Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 990 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 65,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 12.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 43.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $93.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $86,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,807,146 shares in the company, valued at $155,649,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $316,208.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,798.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,849. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

