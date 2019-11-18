Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $153.14 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.78 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

