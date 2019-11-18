Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given Media Impact Score of -5.00

Headlines about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESCC opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.70.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

