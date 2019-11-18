Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,398. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,922,342,000 after buying an additional 476,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $828,800,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $634,699,000 after buying an additional 255,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after buying an additional 233,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

