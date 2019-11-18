Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $260,468.18 in Stock

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EXPE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249,396 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,373 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,337 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

