Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of EXPD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 49,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,301. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $250,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,546 shares of company stock worth $19,835,874 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

