Experian (LON:EXPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.13).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPN. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,404.44 ($31.42).

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,416 ($31.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,451.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,418.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.