Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Down 8.2% in October

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SFUN stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.08. 102,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,643. The company has a market cap of $174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fang has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.00.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Fang had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fang by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fang by 22.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fang by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after buying an additional 1,385,904 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fang during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

