Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.67. Farfetch shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 3,674,847 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 456,172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Farfetch by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Farfetch by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

