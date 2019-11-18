Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $153,825.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,078.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

