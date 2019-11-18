Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

