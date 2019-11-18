Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 638,193 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,907,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,592,000 after acquiring an additional 617,362 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,078,000 after acquiring an additional 489,540 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 334,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

