Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.54

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $93.85 and a 52 week high of $172.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.08 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

