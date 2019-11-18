Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.23

Media headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a media sentiment score of -1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FCAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $16.03 on Monday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

