Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.29%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Fidelity D&D Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania.

