Financial Comparison: China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) & Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO)

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get China Mobile alerts:

China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. China Mobile pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 364.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Mobile and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mobile N/A N/A N/A Telecom Argentina 6.83% 5.85% 3.40%

Volatility and Risk

China Mobile has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Mobile and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mobile 1 5 5 0 2.36 Telecom Argentina 1 2 0 0 1.67

China Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.89%. Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than China Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Mobile and Telecom Argentina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.50 $17.80 billion $4.16 9.41 Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 0.83 $187.94 million $0.34 25.71

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. China Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telecom Argentina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats China Mobile on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.