Financial Comparison: FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFBW has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and FFBW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 15.97% 4.64% 0.56% FFBW 10.32% 2.02% 0.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and FFBW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $502.55 million 8.90 $80.24 million $0.28 70.36 FFBW $11.31 million 6.42 $1.06 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. FFBW does not pay a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 385.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TFS Financial and FFBW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TFS Financial beats FFBW on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

