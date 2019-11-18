FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. FireEye’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 11.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,647 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

