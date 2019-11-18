First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,773 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SLYG opened at $61.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $62.88.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

