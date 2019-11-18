First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.48% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fis Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SBIO opened at $35.90 on Monday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46.

