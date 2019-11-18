First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 1,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.63.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,768 shares of company stock valued at $53,015,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $344.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

