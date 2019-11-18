First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $977,000 Stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 150.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Oritani Financial worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Oritani Financial by 227.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Oritani Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oritani Financial by 136.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in Oritani Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oritani Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORIT stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.69. Oritani Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 31.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Oritani Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oritani Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oritani Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

