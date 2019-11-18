First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $783,000 in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $64,560,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $40,367,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $38,260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $30,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $23,149,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

BKR opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

