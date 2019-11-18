First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 15.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 130,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 2,321.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $14.76 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

