First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -16.55. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$15.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,761,750.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

