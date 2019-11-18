First Trust Advisors LP Buys 22,670 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,478 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $234.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $177.70 and a 12 month high of $263.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $224,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,348 shares of company stock worth $1,005,270. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

