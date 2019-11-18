First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.63 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 188.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,264 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,278 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $20,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $16,450,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 121.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 505,998 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $10,986,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 48.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 303,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

