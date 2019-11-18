First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.96 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,338 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 97,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,928,000 after buying an additional 170,875 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $47.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

