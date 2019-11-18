First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 148.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,749 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 51,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $2,416,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,093.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $370,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,498 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,765. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCI opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $246.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

