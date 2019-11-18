First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.74 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AON by 2.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AON by 26,150.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In other AON news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,053 shares of company stock worth $2,906,175. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $198.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average is $190.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $198.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

