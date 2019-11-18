First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,240 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 320,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.98 on Monday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,050.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

