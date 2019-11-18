First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Trading Down 1%

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)’s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 658 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 170,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 185,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

About First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

