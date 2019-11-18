Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.08 ($1.48) and last traded at A$2.08 ($1.48), 34,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 102,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.12 ($1.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.06 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.79 million and a P/E ratio of -30.14.

Fleetwood Company Profile (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.