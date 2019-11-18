FLO Tops One Day Volume of $12,783.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last week, FLO has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $4.20 million and $12,783.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 726.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000159 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

