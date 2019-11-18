Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $11.36 on Monday. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.03 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Forterra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Forterra from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

In other Forterra news, CEO Karl Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Forterra by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Forterra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Forterra by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

