Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.64

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.64 and last traded at $102.45, with a volume of 24276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,084,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 83.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 25.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

