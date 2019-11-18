Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.80

Media stories about Fortis (NYSE:FTS) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fortis earned a media sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $40.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

