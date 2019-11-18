Forward Air Co. (FWRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.54. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.