FREE Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $695,923.00 and $5,650.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00234055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.01414049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00138550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

