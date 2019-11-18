Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freehold Royalties in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.64.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$6.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.00. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.34 and a 1-year high of C$9.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 12,600.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

