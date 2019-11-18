FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Home Capital Group Inc Issued By Raymond James (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Phelan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

Shares of HCG opened at C$35.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$13.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.85.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

