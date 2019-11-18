FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rockwell Automation Issued By G.Research (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) – Stock analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.55. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.20.

Shares of ROK opened at $200.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $141.46 and a one year high of $207.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,878,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,557,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,648 shares of company stock worth $5,720,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

