FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.37. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 553,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.