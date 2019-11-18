FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Boosted by Analyst

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Stock analysts at G.Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.00. G.Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $140.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.01. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $5,831,913 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 485.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

