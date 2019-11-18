G.Research Weighs in on Melinta Therapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Melinta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($6.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($6.05). G.Research also issued estimates for Melinta Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLNT. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of MLNT opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. Melinta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNT. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melinta Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 116,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.