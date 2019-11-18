Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of Gamesys Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 707 ($9.24). 60,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 688 ($8.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

In related news, insider Neil G. Goulden acquired 10,500 shares of Gamesys Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, with a total value of £76,650 ($100,156.80).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.