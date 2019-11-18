Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $14.58 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00017149 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Poloniex and Bitbns. Gas has a market cap of $14.58 million and $1.72 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00229939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.55 or 0.01413226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00033879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00136315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, OKEx, Coinnest, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bitinka, DragonEX, Poloniex, Koinex, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

