Genus’ (GNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,260 ($42.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,006.71 ($39.29).

GNS traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,042 ($39.75). The company had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 255.63. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,215.60 ($42.02). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,944.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,706.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.80 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 2.35%.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total transaction of £387,612 ($506,483.73). Also, insider Dan Hartley sold 7,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.82), for a total value of £210,306.98 ($274,803.32). Insiders have sold 22,851 shares of company stock worth $67,205,592 over the last quarter.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

