Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLEN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.89) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.19 ($3.71).

Get Glencore alerts:

GLEN stock opened at GBX 244.30 ($3.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion and a PE ratio of 39.40. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.50).

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.