Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.97.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE GPN opened at $179.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.21. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $116,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,735.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after buying an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Global Payments by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

